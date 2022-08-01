Your letters...

Damaging for country

Sir, — So, only now (Standard, July 15) does John Howell MP say Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson had to resign as Prime Minister.

Yet, he did not earlier, after illegally proroguing Parliament, the PPE fiasco, “Wallpapergate”, “Carriegate”, the Owen Paterson affair. Or, worst of all in my opinion, after “Partygate”.

This Prime Minister, who set the social distancing rules during the covid pandemic and instructed the nation on the vital importance of maintaining them, thought these rules did not apply to him.

All the while, millions endured hardship, made personal sacrifices and were prevented from having close contact with sick, dying or vulnerable family members.

Myself included, unable to visit my distraught terminally ill mother, in a local care home. So, I utterly despise this vile man.

Therefore, Howell’s sudden change of mind was seemingly not because of the convenient discovery of a moral compass, but because Johnson had now simply become a vote loser for him and his party.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Tory MP Steve Baker, arch-Brexiter, climate-change denier on the extreme right of the party, thinks Johnson a “hero”. You could not make it up.

Baker must be confused about the meaning of “hero”. Johnson is many things, but a hero, he definitely is not.

Johnson, despite his third-rate Winston Churchill tribute act has, unlike UK care, emergency and NHS staff during the pandemic, never risked his life for anyone.

However, Johnson, the only British PM to have been convicted whilst in office, is intellectually lazy, arrogant, bigoted, narcissistic, dishonest and profligate.

Johnson’s time in parliament has been one political scandal after another, all against a background of general incompetence and dithering, which despite warnings from epidemiologists, virologists and medical experts, led to the needless deaths of tens of thousands during the covid pandemic.

There is only one four-letter noun in the English dictionary that adequately encapsulates Boris Johnson and it is not “hero”. It is unprintable, so readers must use their imagination.

However, Johnson’s resignation will change little. Every Tory government with its trademark arrogance, stupidity and incompetence, together with its economically illiterate and socially backward obsession of cutting public investment, essential public services and spending to enable income tax cuts to enrich those with the most already, has been an unmitigated disaster for the UK.

Those since 2010 especially so, with Johnson’s being the current nadir. The unmentionable elephant in the room being the ongoing act of national suicide that is Brexit.

Johnson opportunistically and enthusiastically campaigned for the moronic proposal to leave the European Union, the world’s largest economic and political bloc, and lied about the benefits of leaving.

He then negotiated a Brexit that is a slow-motion train wreck for the country, with the only supposed benefit being the quaint airy-fairy idea of regaining national sovereignty.

Johnson and recent Tory governments have hobbled the nation for decades to come. They have betrayed and undermined the economic and strategic interests of the UK, destroying EU trade and the market of thousands of businesses with the stroke of a pen, seemingly hell-bent on destroying the great in Britain and turning the country into a European version of Mexico.

Likewise, they have wrecked the employment, life opportunities, educational and career prospects of millions overnight. Most recently, preventing UK scientists from participating in EU-sponsored Horizon research programmes by failing to honour the Withdrawal Agreement.

Never, certainly since the end of the Second World War, has any Tory government created a national institution or public service out of altruism, either for the general benefit of the population or betterment of the nation.

Instead, all the Tories have repeatedly ever done is cut and privatise vital public services, sell off publicly owned assets, repeal protective legislation and systematically destroy what others over many years had the imagination and ambition to create.

The modern Tory Party epitomises the worst of human nature of greed and selfishness over altruism, elevating vices to virtues. A leading Tory supposedly once let slip: “No one with a conscience votes Conservative”. Never has a Tory uttered a truer word, before or since. I would add, neither does anyone with more than two functioning brain cells.

Nicholas Verge

Chestnut Close, Middle Assendon

Contrasting view points

I thank you for publishing the Opinion pieces from Dan Remenyi and John Howell on the same page (Standard, July 15). The contrast between the two articles was particularly striking.

Professor Remenyi was primarily arguing for a more collaborative political system, not adversarial. John Howell was concerned to assure us that he supported the Conservative Party, not Boris Johnson. John Howell's article said nothing about doing what's right for his country.

John Howell complained that some of the articles he received about the Prime Minister were from people who had been historically anti-conservative. My MP, Theresa May, is an excellent constituency MP and represents her constituents whether they voted for her or not.

John Howell's article made a very good case for many of Dan Remenyi's arguments. — Yours faithfully,

Arnold Hay

Wargrave

Happy with EV chargers

Sir, — You have given space to people complaining about the new electric vehicle-only parking spaces in Henley recently. May I respond?

Firstly, I consider that the local authority is to be congratulated on making this provision.

Over the next few years it will enable more and more residents of Henley, particularly those who live in Henley’s many terraced houses and others who cannot charge an EV on a driveway, to confidently own electric cars and over time that will significantly reduce the noise and atmospheric pollution in the town, surely a highly desirable consequence.

Secondly, the simple solution for those who are complaining is, of course, to buy an electric car. There are so many advantages (apart from at present being usually able to get a parking place), not least that of not having to pay the present high fuel prices at the pumps.

Thirdly, it needs to be remembered that there is a commitment now in place to ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars from 2030 — not that long now. EVs are coming and the residents of Henley need to be ready for them!

Since writing a few weeks ago suggesting that drivers using the spaces might risk a parking excess charge when their car’s battery becomes fully charged I have actually used the chargers in the King’s Road and Greys Road car parks.

I have found that they are not “Rapid Chargers” but are, technically, “Fast Chargers” which charge at a modest rate of 22kw and at that rate it would take quite a long time to fully charge a car — longer than the maximum of three hours that one can park anyway.

I have also discovered that I can adjust the rate of charge in my car (I think most EVs have the same facility) so the risk I feared of the car reaching its limit and ceasing to charge, thereby risking an excess parking charge penalty, before my parking expires is actually not a problem at all.

I am now very happy to use the new EV charging/parking spaces and do so frequently. — Yours faithfully,

Nicholas Blandy

Quarry Lane, Shiplake

Safeguarding to consider

Sir, — I would like to make a couple of points regarding the ongoing discussion as to whether Gillotts School in Henley should have a boundary fence (Standard, July 22).

Firstly, the intent is not to make the school into a “prison” but to keep the students safe. Gillotts is actually unusual in not having a fence.

Secondly, it has been claimed that we live in a “low crime” area. This may be true but do we therefore leave our doors unlocked when we go out?

I realise this isn’t America but incidents still can, and do, happen. Remember Dunblane? Surely better to be safe than sorry?

As for the issue of wildlife, I would be the first to want to prevent any disturbance to their habitat but I am sure this could be managed with the right advice when erecting the fence.

I don’t think anyone really wants to surround every school with fencing but, unfortunately, we have to move with the times and recognise the safeguarding issue. — Yours faithfully,

Carol Brown

Bix Common

In favour of school fence

Sir, — With reference to the proposal for the fence at Gillotts School (Standard, July 22) , I would like to say I am all for it. I once worked in a secondary school at a secret location in Oxfordshire. Well, I'm keeping it a secret where. It isn't actually a secret.

Every day the pupils would turn up on bicycles, the bicycles would be locked in cages, and the children were allowed to wander free. I always thought that was the wrong way around. Free the bikes!

It is possible I have completely misunderstood this situation. — Yours faithfully,

Simon Brickhill

Goring Heath

No reason to cut grasses

Sir, — As readers are aware, I write the Nature Notes column in this newspaper with dispassion. I don’t take sides, I simply describe. My column regarding Fair Mile was published on July 1. I thought it to be an accurate description of what I saw on the day and must admit to being quite taken aback at what was on display both botanically and zoologically. An eye-opener in the truest sense.

My wife Rosemary and I were invited to have a look around by Henley resident Sarah Thomas and her friend Nicholas Verge.

So it is with great sadness that I must step aside and respond to the letter, written by Doreen Thatcher, a resident of Fair Mile (Standard, July 22) in which she criticises Nicholas’s letter published the previous week.

It is most apparent that she has no love of nor knowledge of nature, the natural world, local or global of which we are just a part, but positively despises it. This is not an uncommon trait I’m afraid and I feel deeply sorry for her.

Fair Mile is as straight as a die so there is no reason to give life-giving grasses and flowering plants a continual year-round cut. Sighting for road traffic is perfect. If deemed necessary, then leave it till August’s end so that seeds can be set for the next year. The potential for one of the grandest entrances to Henley would not just be magnificent but set an ecological statement of the highest standard.

There is no “square yard where orchids grow”. They are in the main, pyramidal orchids that can be found either side of the long road. What a joy they are to see in proliferation. They are not simply beautiful and attractive in their own right, but an important component of a thriving ecosystem that contributes to the overall food-chain.

In her letter Doreen has singled out ox-eye daisies. Why? They are only one of the species of the myriad flowering plants to be found along Fair Mile. She refers to “weeds”. There is no such thing. Every plant is part of the ecosystem and serves a purpose whether you like it or not. Plants form an important link in the chain of life.

I’d like to know where the “hayfields” are as I’d like to walk through them.

As to bringing back the mowers, how much pollution does she want to add to the planet’s woes?

Far too many people are obsessed with tidiness, strimming, cutting, poisoning. For what? These are the same that complain that they do not see butterflies or hear grasshoppers anymore. Well, you are killing them, are you not?

I suggest that people with this mindset should leave the area to live in built-up urban conurbations to allow those of us in tune with nature to treasure, guard, and love what we still have.

We are not “eco-warriors”. We are people who simply want to look after our environment, at home and abroad with open arms, faith and hope.

I’d only be too happy to introduce Doreen to what lies on her doorstep. — Yours faithfully,

Vincent Ruane

Henley Road, Caversham

Solve debit card issue

When oh when are Henley’s car parks going to sort out the problem with paying by debit card? This has been going on for months now and I have tried on countless occasions to use my Barclays Bank debit card which is rejected every time.

However, I use the same debit card everywhere else without a problem. When phoning the office I was told it must be the bank adding extra security which is total tosh. If I can use it everywhere else why can’t I use it in Henley car parks?

In front of me last time was a guy with a Santander card which worked. This problem didn’t happen until they increased the charges and it is not just me it is affecting, lots of people I know are having the same problem with different debit cards. — Yours faithfully,

Penny Cole

Watlington

Thanks for your support

Henley SonNet Primary care network consisting of the Bell, Hart, Nettlebed and Sonning Common GP practices have been working together throughout the covid vaccination programme.

We wish to express our thanks to everyone from our patients who waited patiently in all types of weather, to our wonderful volunteers and of course our amazing staff who have all contributed to making our local covid vaccine programme such a success.

Since December 2020 when Henley SonNet was one of four primary care networks to be the first in Oxfordshire to administer covid vaccines, we are pleased to report we have delivered just over 61,000 vaccines. This has been an enormous community effort and we have all been overwhelmed by the support we have received.

Our PCN vaccine service along with many others across Oxfordshire is now pausing over the summer until the autumn when we are planning to be involved in the autumn booster campaign. If you would like a covid vaccine over the summer please use the national booking service.

We are starting to receive information about the autumn covid vaccine Boosters and flu vaccine programme and as soon as we have more detailed information practices will be in touch. — Yours faithfully,

Michelle Brennan

Henley SonNet PCN

Embrace diversity

I picked up a copy of your paper with all the photographs of visitors to the Henley Festival (Standard, July 15).

Do you realise that out of the many, many photos of couples and groups enjoying the festival — every single person was white?

I was at the festival and I can tell you there were more minorities there, which I thought was great.

I’m relatively new to the area but please help Henley overcome this dated white privilege label and show that the festival and other events are open to all colours and minorities.

With the next event on the calendar the Henley Literary Festival please use this as an opportunity to embrace the diversity and inclusion you have stated in your own policy.

I note a number of the guests at the literary festival are diverse — so please read the room this time. We need to embrace diversity – and not marginalise. This is the right thing to do. — Yours faithfully,

Jo Yarranton

Middle Assendon

Swans were further up

Sir, — This is a follow-up from your interesting and informative article on swan upping (Standard, July 22).

There may have been no cygnets between Hambleden and Mill Meadows, but a surprise awaited David Barber, the Queen’s swan marker (though I am sure he had done his homework beforehand) when he arrived at Marsh Lock. A bumper crop awaited him.

Last year, due to carrion crows two nests were destroyed and the pen subsequently died. The cob eventually got a new mate, in the form of a young swan, which enthusiastically hatched eight eggs (one was killed by a boat during Henley Royal Regatta).

Last Wednesday afternoon all the swans conveniently placed themselves in the river at the bottom of Mill Lane and could be easily watched as they were upped, by crowds of pedestrians and boats.

There were three more cygnets immediately upstream of the lock, waiting for similar treatment.

I am therefore, happy to report that in this part of the river it has been a good year and 10 cygnets are already turning into ugly ducklings. — Yours faithfully,

Enid Light

Wargrave Road, Henley

Celebrating our orchard

Editor, — We set up our community orchard at Rokeby Recreation Ground in Tokers Green last year by planting 31 heritage fruit trees and will be planting more this autumn.

The initial planting involved many families selecting, funding and planting the trees. Since then we have had groups help maintain and recently water them.

We are now looking to celebrate our orchard by wassailing in January 2023 and each year thereafter. At the moment we are seeking help in setting up and leading our first wassail and I thought we could see if any readers could provide help for our first celebration.

I am sure we will have many active participants in the event once we have it planned and have found a leader. — Yours faithfully,

Ian Beale

Tokers Green Lane, Tokers Green

Kind and helpful man

Sir, — I was very interested in your article on the Henley Grammar School reunion (Standard, July 22), particularly as there was a picture of Dan Seymour.

I remember Dan as the South Chiltern District Commissioner for scouts. He and I had much contact when I was one of the leaders with the 1st Henley Scout Group, also at St George’s parades, I always found him to be very helpful.

We had our district meetings by invitation of Dan and his wife Sylvia at their home in Peppard opposite the church where we were all made very welcome. — Yours faithfully,

Peter Giles

Earley