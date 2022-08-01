The era of Brexit

THIEVES attempted to break into a house in ... [more]
Monday, 01 August 2022
I well recall the date
When we lost the bottle of Britain
When the many beat the Few
When Boris — remember him,
The chump who thought he’d won
As the UK came undone?
And Trump returned to power
And Putin won his war. Phwoar!
— Yours faithfully,
James Kelso
Gorwell, Watlington
01 August 2022
