Our interesting French twin town

Sir, — We have just returned from a few weeks touring northern France in our motorhome and visited Henley’s twin town of Falaise in Normandy.

It is an interesting little town with a town hall not that dissimilar to ours in Henley.

However, we saw no streets or squares with the name “‘Henley” in them.

Falaise is proud to display a statue of William the Conqueror who was born there. — Yours faithfully,

Jane and Calum MacLean

Kidmore End