Our interesting French twin town

Monday, 01 August 2022
Sir, — We have just returned from a few weeks touring northern France in our motorhome and visited Henley’s twin town of Falaise in Normandy.
It is an interesting little town with a town hall not that dissimilar to ours in Henley.
However, we saw no streets or squares with the name “‘Henley” in them.
Falaise is proud to display a statue of William the Conqueror who was born there. — Yours faithfully,
Jane and Calum MacLean
Kidmore End
01 August 2022
