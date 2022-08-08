Fly-tippers targeting quieter areas

Town bids to retain bloom title after judges’ inspection
Tuesday, 09 August 2022
Editor, — This lovely lot was fly-tipped in the lane leading down into Russells Water from the B481 over the weekend before last.
There really are despicable people out there, clearly targeting the quieter areas around and about so please be extra vigilant, folks. — Yours faithfully,
Mark and Julia Williams
Russells Water
08 August 2022
