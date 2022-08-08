Tuesday, 09 August 2022

Fly-tippers targeting quieter areas

Editor, — This lovely lot was fly-tipped in the lane leading down into Russells Water from the B481 over the weekend before last.

There really are despicable people out there, clearly targeting the quieter areas around and about so please be extra vigilant, folks. — Yours faithfully,

Mark and Julia Williams

Russells Water

