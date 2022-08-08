Your letters...

Time to act on pollution

The problems of atmospheric pollution in and around London are taking a more sinister tone at local and national level, according to reports in the Times last week.

I invite Oxfordshire County Council to be ahead of the game rather than waiting for government legislation to grind through the parliamentary legal process, given that it is now run by the Liberal Democrats (with some like-minded political parties).

The Times articles add to the growing health concerns in and around Henley, let alone in and around London.

A few days ago I was walking along New Street towards the Bell Street corner when a Tesco truck (a 40+ tonner by all appearances) came around the corner and trundled on to the pavement next to three teenagers standing by Savills’ window.

These youngsters were shocked and frightened.

This is not a rare occurrence. Families with prams, and elderly people with limited mobility are all under threat, even runners and cyclists.

An already-loose bollard positioned badly is not the answer to more wide-ranging health problems involving the whole town.

A report on BBC Radio 4 suggested that there is likely to be a link between atmospheric pollution and dementia. No great surprise there.

These reports follow the more immediate worries of local pedestrians.

How long will Oxfordshire County Council continue to make its “plans”?

The evidence to support a ban on massive heavy goods vehicles, and even smaller ones, coming through the town is becoming overwhelming.

Individual companies will continue to use Henley as a shortcut while they are permitted to do so.

Pollution and its consequences on our lungs, bodies and now brain function, plus immediate threats to life, noise pollution, property damage, road damage and risks to the 1732 Henley Bridge (still undamaged by some miracle) cannot be ignored.

What will have to happen to make the council realise that it can only be its responsibility to act in advance of catastrophic consequences, given the wide-ranging and diverse scope of problems?

Do we really need any more proof of the need to finish this process?

We know the council is aware of many of these points but this new information from two respected (or at least widely followed) national news organisations will add to the pressure on the council to act sooner rather than later.

This process has been dragging on for too long. The days of consultation with interested parties should be over and we should all be supporting action. — Yours faithfully,

Dr Peter Lacey

Henley

Keep out of loading bays

This is a plea on behalf of all those Henley businesses which rely on the loading bays in Duke Street to carry out their daily activities.

The large, painted text at the outside edge of those loading bays states: “Loading only”.

This, to my mind, implies that the only vehicles permitted to stop in these bays are those which are either delivering to or removing from adjacent businesses heavy, bulky or essential goods.

I would question whether stopping to pick up a sandwich from our lovely bakery (and often to eat it) or buy a birthday gift from one of our lovely gift shops is a valid use of a space in one of the loading bays.

As a volunteer in one of the charity shops, I am often in the position of having to ask people to move their vehicles from the loading bay in order that a delivery van can pull up and either load or unload goods.

In my most recent shift at the shop, while attempting to keep a space clear for a delivery vehicle, I was subject to verbal abuse from a very rude and unpleasant man.

As he pulled into the space (to go and get a sandwich, he told me), I asked him if he would please move to one of the car parks instead as we were expecting a delivery.

He replied with words to the effect of, “Tough, I’m going to get a sandwich anyway.”

On his return 10 minutes later, when I pointed out that the delivery van had been unable to park and was having to go around the block again, he retorted: “Tough, that’s not my problem” and drove off.

The incident was unpleasant and embarrassing and I am not alone in having to deal with situations like this on a regular basis.

The Henley traffic wardens do a sterling job but are unable to be in all places at all times.

So please, please, before using a loading bay, consider whether this is in the best interests of local businesses. — Yours faithfully,

Name and address supplied

Train service is rubbish

Editor, — Since the introduction of the Elizabeth Line all the connecting trains after 6pm from Paddington to Henley (via Twyford) require you to use the new line.

The trouble is that with the Elizabeth Line the journey time has increased from an hour to one hour and 15 minutes because of an enforced wait at Twyford of 15 minutes for the branch train connection.

And just to ensure one appreciates the extra time of this journey there are no loos on the Elizabeth Line trains and the seats are as comfortable as sitting on floor boards. (That is assuming you can get a seat as the Elizabeth Line trains are high-density where many passengers are expected to stand through the central London section).

By the way, if you think the 15-minute wait at Twyford will be okay then be aware that the station loo and waiting room close at 7pm, so good luck if you have been crossing your legs on the train from London or if it is cold and icy at Twyford.

Oh and to make sure the railway authorities p*** you off to the maximum, the only morning return fare sold up to 9am is over £42 as this is priced on the assumption that your return will be before 6pm when you can take advantage of the fast GWR service (with loos) to Twyford to connect immediately with the branch train so the journey only takes an hour.

Oh and don’t get me started on the air conditioning on the Elizabeth Line trains…

I hope our Henley and Maidenhead MPs are on the case campaigning for this rubbish service to be improved. — Your faithfully,

Philip Johnson

Lower Shiplake

Fence would spoil views

What a shame it would be if Gillotts School in Henley was fenced off by the proposed very functional but unattractive metal fencing (Standard, July 22).

One of the things that was great about Gillotts when I was there in the Seventies was the way that the school blended nicely into the lovely playing fields.

That is assuming that the fence will be just around the school rather than the whole site, including the playing fields, which surely is a fence too far.

Although some of the mature trees from those halcyon days have now, sadly, gone, the sprawling fields and great views are still a lovely place to spend time in between cramming one’s brain with quality education.

Having extolled the virtues on the playing fields, I see no problem in the sale of the eastern field to finance building restructuring.

Here there are no views and least pleasing aesthetically. The money seems to be sorely needed for new buildings and repairs to the “new” blocks that were put up in 1976 for our intake to enjoy but which are now coming up for 50 years old. How time flies. — Yours faithfully,

Richard Pinches

Marlow Road, Henley

Nature is everywhere

Sir, — I expected my view on mowing Fair Mile, Henley, to be challenged, but for Vincent Ruane to assume I have no love or knowledge of nature and that I passionately despise it, when we have, to my knowledge, never met, is presumptuous in the extreme.

Nastiness doesn’t change opinions, it often solidifies them.

Everyone knows Fair Mile is straight but his assertion that I have no problem seeing traffic from my driveway when the grass is high is untrue.

This wasn’t a problem with driveways at the start of Fair Mile to Lambridge Wood Road as that section was mown to accommodate regatta parking but the area from Lambridge Wood Road to the Smith Centre was left untouched until a swathe on the roadside was cut days before regatta.

As for introducing me to what is on my doorstep, I have walked Fair Mile from top to bottom and roamed the woods and fields behind me with my dogs twice daily for many, many years.

There are pyramidal orchids and lots of other wildflowers in the field behind my cottage, so I wonder how, if Mr Ruane walked the whole of Fair Mile, he didn’t notice the fields.

Was he simply focused on the ground in front of him and not the area in general?

If he’d glanced sideways anywhere between Lambridge Wood Road and the Smith Centre he couldn’t miss them.

If he’d been lucky he might have spotted a fox, muntjac, fallow deer, horses, hordes of squirrels and the occasional low-flying red kite.

Nature isn’t just at ground level, it’s everywhere. — Yours faithfully,

Doreen Thatcher

Fair Mile, Henley

Unkind to kingfishers

Does anyone know why all the alder growth has been cut right back to nothing along a long stretch of the riverbank next to the Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta site/gazebo?

The kingfishers have nested on the Wargrave riverbank opposite for years and they always used these alders on the Shiplake side of their river for their hunting perches.

Now their hunting perches have all gone and we may lose these beautiful birds from here forever.

I will bring this to the attention of National Trails, the RSPB and the Environment Agency. — Yours faithfully,

Elaine Fowler

Lower Shiplake

Council gave me stress

I wish to make a formal complaint about the way South Oxfordshire District Council deals with enquiries regarding discrepancies relating to council tax.

If council leader David Rouane has never attempted to use this service, then he should do so.

It is the most appalling system that any IT guru could have dreamt up.

It is unkind and stress-provoking, especially to people of my generation who were not brought up to deal with online services and who best cope by talking to a human being when trying to sort out errors made by the council.

Today we received six identical letters (each posted separately) from the council — three addressed to my husband and three addressed to me.

These were regarding a council tax issue on one of our housing trust properties on the Hernes estate.

Each letter had inconsistencies and the covering letter did not relate to the adjustment bills.

Four times I called the telephone number listed on the adjustment bill only to get cut off for not pressing the correct button and only on the final attempt, quite by accident, did I manage to get a ringing tone that was answered by a human.

The relief was unimaginable and I would like to record that her name was Katie and she was incredibly kind and helped to sort out all the problems that the council had manifested. Councillor Rouane should listen to that call to see how desperate I was when I finally got to speak to someone.

I do not know if the council has a policy regarding its telephone answering system and if it doesn’t then it should introduce one. If it does, then this should be revisited and revised.

When organising a new system the council should pay particular attention to those who are elderly, who may not have computers or cannot manage to cope with constantly being told to go to www...

What the council offers at the moment is unkind, unhelpful and severely disadvantages the elderly. — Yours faithfully,

Gillian Ovey

Hernes, Rotherfield Greys

Fabulous Falaise

Sir, — It was good to read that Mr and Mrs MacLean enjoyed their visit to Falaise (Standard, July 29).

The magnificent castle where William the Conqueror was born, together with the town walls, make Falaise a very attractive place to visit.

I have been fortunate to go there twice as part of a twinning visit: nearly 40 years ago with Henley Swimming Club for a gala and recently with Henley Choral Society for a joint concert with a local choir.

On both visits we were made to feel most welcome and enabled to enjoy the local cuisine.

Naturally there is a splendid market in the town. On my second visit we stayed with a family who lived in the Rue de Henley so there is certainly one mention of our town in Falaise. — Yours faithfully,

Andrew Hawkins

Berkshire Road, Henley

Puzzled by ‘forgiveness’

Sir, — Rev Sam Brewster does not appear to be one of the “hell-fire” Christians who very occasionally appear in your Thought for the Week column.

However, his July 29 contribution does raise a very puzzling issue.

He writes that our personal “sin” is a huge “moral debt” to God but it has been “forgiven” because Jesus has “cancelled” it, and it is necessary to accept this “forgiveness”.

Traditional doctrine claims that our sinful state is the result of “original sin”, which we invariably inherit at conception. We have no choice in the matter.

How remotely appropriate or moral is it to talk about “forgiveness” for a condition with which we are born?

We might just as sensibly be “forgiven” for coming into this world with one leg shorter than the other.

Perhaps Mr Brewster would explain his position in a letter to you. — Yours faithfully,

Douglas Kedge

Lea Road, Sonning Common

Polluted by night lights

Sir, — Ever since the climate conference COP26 in November, I have watched many times on TV a skilled person kick a football through an open window.

The ball hits a light switch and turns off a light that has been left on.

We must all discipline ourselves to turn off internal lights that are neither necessary nor needed.

Then I watch the BBC weather forecast which always reveals a layer of astronomical light pollution, the floodlighting of the night sky, visible from space.

As the wind in the main falls light during the evening and to zero at dusk, wind turbines will underperform at night.

Many will use mains electricity to rotate them to prevent bearing distortion. Solar panels produce zero watts. I dread to think how many gigawatts of fossil-fuel generated electricity humans squander and waste nightly on exterior lighting.

Henley, for example, is easily identified on satellite-generated light pollution maps and is clearly over-lit (nightblight.cpre.org.uk/maps).

We must all discipline ourselves to turn off exterior lights that are neither necessary nor needed.

This action will greatly reduce the use of fossil-fuel generated electricity and will provide much-needed help by returning the night-time to nature and her nocturnal creatures. — Yours faithfully,

Tony Chandler

Lea Road, Sonning Common

P.S. I note with interest that the restriction of gas from Russia has forced German cities to turn off the floodlighting of buildings to reduce energy consumption. Henley and the rest of the world need to follow this action.

Please go to the cinema

Sir, — Many years ago the citizens of Henley joined together to protect and save our beloved cinema.

Because of this passion we now have a wonderful Regal Picturehouse cinema in the centre of the town.

It is very well-run for all ages and includes a bar and café but where are all the people to support it?

Please don’t let us lose such an enviable asset to lack of support. — Yours faithfully,

Judy Yeates

Albert Court, Henley

Useful film information

I just wanted to say, now that the Henley cinema in its wisdom has stopped advertising its programmes in the Henley Standard, how much I appreciate the little editorial in your entertainments pages each week indicating what is showing.

This is really useful as I don’t always check the Regal’s website for the current films, so a big thank-you. Please keep it going. — Yours faithfully,

Jane Case

Greys Road, Henley

Revealing celebrities

Sir, — Swapping momentarily its Colonel Blimp hat for its Mary Whitehouse hat, the BBC went overboard last week, first with the Kate Moss Desert Island Discs revelations followed by Nicky Campbell’s allegations.

For readers not up to speed, Moss the model said that very early in her career, when aged only 15, a photographer asked her to take her top off and claimed that “she could tell a wrong ’un a mile away”.

Broadcaster Campbell alleged on Radio Five Live that some 50 years ago he had experienced and witnessed sexual abuse at school, traumatising him for life and, according to the BBC, prompting hundreds of similar responses from listeners.

Inspired by Moss’s claim, I would like to propose a tentative solution.

In Carry On Constable, rookie cop Kenneth Williams says the role of the police is not to catch criminals but to prevent crime. Like Moss, he also claims to be able to tell a wrong ’un by his physiognomy.

Hilariously, in the next few minutes, he is robbed by a guy who bumps into him and when he is asked by his rookie cop mate, before realising he had been robbed, he declares that the chap was as honest as the day is long.

Perhaps his physiognomy- reading skills were not as honed as Moss’s, so the solution would be for people to be trained in reading criminal intent in physiognomies; prevention is better than cure.

A couple of historical facts pertaining to the age of 15. There was more sexual freedom in Victorian times than in today’s Britain.

According to the 4,000 letters known as the Vicky Letters” kept by the Von Hessen family, Queen Victoria had a sexual relationship from the age of 15 with the captain of the Royal Horse Guards, the 13th Lord Elphinstone, 12 years her senior.

When the affair was discovered in 1836, he was exiled to India as governor of Madras.

And a European visitor to old Japan was rather startled to be welcomed at all the homes he visited on the west coast by bare-breasted females of all ages. — Yours faithfully,

Alexis Alexander

Gosbrook Road, Caversham

Negating free speech

I’m offended. And not in the way that most of today’s typical generation Z and millennial snowflakes are offended — no mild indiscretion towards woke culture here.

No, this indiscretion is an indiscretion quite heinous and it has been aimed squarely in the direction of this man’s freedom.

A good friend of mine — the cleverest man I know — told me fairly recently that these days if one was to describe oneself as English you’d be locked up in one of Her Majesty’s holiday camps (don’t get me started), but it’s only now I get just what he was saying.

The perpetrator of this crime against freedoms is none other than the media’s golden boy Mark Zuckerberg.

I have run my Facebook page, Seabass Bassposting, for more than half a decade now. We receive love and admiration from around the world, from Phnom Penh to Mogadishu and all the way to Bix.

However, recent events have left me questioning why I bother.

I and my Bassposting colleagues have watched with some interest (and, of course, trepidation) the myriad events in this world — so-called climate change, enforced vaccination and, of course, the very different virus that is “wokeness”— and have felt the need to comment on this using our global Bassposting reach.

Here’s where things get interesting.

Our Carry on Seabass post — an amusing comment on better times when one could freely admire a woman with some humour and innuendo — was viewed by more than 100 people, garnering 20 likes.

Contrast this with our recent commentary on the climate and we’re at circa 20 views.

My question to Mr Zuckerberg is this — why are you negating free speech in our once great nation?

I can tell you there are plenty of voices like mine who still appreciate the humour of comedy stalwarts like Jim Davidson and Les Dennis, so why are we being silenced? Rant over. — Yours faithfully,

Clive Bassett

Lower Assendon

No, photos were spot on

Sir, — I think your correspondent Jo Yarranton needs to wake up (Standard, July 29).

When I was at a packed Henley Festival on the Sunday night, 99 per cent of the crowd were white, so the photos are spot on.

Well done, Henley Standard. — Yours faithfully,

Aldon Ferguson

Ridgeway, Wargrave

Irrelevant and dull

Editor, — No doubt like many others, the first item I look at when picking up my copy of the Henley Standard is the letters page.

Again, like many others, I sometimes get a bit annoyed at the length of some of the contributions and last week’s edition included one of these.

This appeared to be one man’s opinion of our soon-to-depart Prime Minister.

Now I’m not a huge admirer of Boris but to take up one-and-a-half columns to basically say “I don’t like Boris, yah boo” is, in my opinion, a waste of the limited space on the page, space which could have held other letters.

Nowhere in the letter was there anything with any relevance to Henley or the area, other of course than that Mr Johnson was local MP many years ago.

I could also lodge an observation regarding an entry from one of your own columnists but at least Vincent’s contribution was interesting! — Yours faithfully,

Bill Weaver

Ash Copse, Dunsden

Thanks for river outing

On Monday, guests from the Bluebells dementia day centre in Henley were treated to a morning cruise on the River Thames.

The Henley Handibus delivered them to the River & Rowing Museum landing stage and collected them afterwards.

The Rivertime Boat Trust’s vessel Rivertime, which is fitted with a wheelchair lift and disabled toilet, took them through Marsh Lock and upstream to Shiplake, then back downstream along the royal regatta course and around Temple Island.

The guests had a lovely time enjoying the beautiful river scenes as well as tea, coffee and biscuits on the way.

This trip (and a second one for our Thursdays guests next week) was kindly funded by Henley Lions Club.

Bluebells would like to say a huge thank-you to all three charities for giving our guests such a lovely treat. — Yours faithfully,

Suri Poulos

Co-ordinator, Bluebells day centre, Christ Church Centre, Henley