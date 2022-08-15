Monday, 15 August 2022

15 August 2022

What a wonderful stretch of river

What a wonderful stretch of river

Sir, — Last Friday my wife proposed that we paddle from Henley, where we live, to the St George and Dragon pub in Wargrave for dinner.

I thought she was slightly mad but, not one to shrink from a challenge, off we set together at 6pm.

Much to my surprise, we arrived just one hour later, having passed some quite amazing woodland scenery and stunning riverfront houses along the way. Back we paddled after dinner to be treated to one of the most beautiful sunsets I think I have ever seen — a canary-yellow sun, slowly sinking below plump white clouds to reveal a pink sky perfectly reflected in the inky black water.

What a wonderful stretch of river. I’ve no idea why it took us 22 years from arriving in Henley to venture upstream in this way. — Yours faithfully,

Dr Michael Warner

Henley

15 August 2022

