Your letters...

Floodlights, if any at all

Sir, — Regarding Clive Hemsley’s insipid vision, shared with the Make Henley Shine group, of lighting up our Grade I listed bridge with a few fairy lights (Standard, August 12), he fails to conceive a far more visually striking use of light.

When he refers to the bridges in London, he fails to grasp that those are rather like large candelabras which primarily light up the River Thames and its banks, albeit to great effect, but fail to do justice to the bridges themselves.

If you wish to light up Henley’s Georgian bridge to its full glory, rather than disburse a little light from the bridge to a gloomy patch of the river, one needs flood-lighting.

Such will show off Henley’s fine Georgian creation in a way Mr Hemsley’s proposal never will.

Furthermore, floodlighting may be changed in terms of direction and colour, which could be a special feature at festivals, of which this town has many.

Henley’s fine old bridge needs floodlighting to fully show off its 18th century architectural finery. — Yours faithfully,

R Michael James

Lambridge Wood Road, Henley

Frightening farewell

Wow. Now the gloves are off.

Clive Hemsley, the artist who built, without planning permission, an enormous “studio” in an unspoilt corner of beautiful Greys and previously stuck fairy lights, again without consent, all over our ancient, protected bridge, is leaving Henley.

But he has vowed to continue his attempt to turn the town into Disneyland-on-Thames. In a final salvo, he is bringing in “the big boys and clubs”.

Does he propose, while sitting back and doing a Banksy on the Cobb at Lyme Regis, to co-ordinate the Mafia, armed with baseball bats to set about us unbelievers? — Yours faithfully,

Kaye McArthur

Ancastle Green, Henley

I will miss you, Clive

Sir, — I was sad to learn that Clive Hemsley is saying goodbye to Henley.

I met Clive many years ago when I was walking my four dachshunds along the river and he had his two Labradors. My dogs are all 15 years old now.

I have to say big thanks to Clive when he very kindly offered to do portraits of dogs for locals, which was publicised in the Henley Standard. I missed the cut-off date but emailed Clive and he very kindly did the portrait.

Thank you, Clive. You will be missed by many of the locals. I wish you the best. Lyme Regis is very lucky to have you. — Yours faithfully,

Patricia Havenga (plus George, Alfie, Billy and Oscar)

Albert Road, Henley

Road will be done too

Sir, — I write with reference to the letter from Irene Fox (Standard, August 12). The carriageway from New Street to the King’s Road roundabout will be resurfaced on September 5 during the evening.

It was due to be done with the New Street roadworks but a vital piece of equipment broke down.

But this is good news because the original repair was going to be a patch job which I said to Oxfordshire County Council was not good enough.

So it has found additional funds to do a proper job which involves removing the surface and laying new tarmac, like the great work done in New Street.

On September 4 and 5 parking in the evening will be suspended and I please ask car users not to park there so that we can do a proper job.

Thanks again to the residents of New Street who have co-operated magnificently. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak

Henley Town Council, South Oxfordshire District Council and Oxfordshire County Council, Elizabeth Road, Henley

Appalling state of road

Sir, — Your correspondent Irene Fox may be consoled to learn that Wood Lane, Sonning Common, is in a similar state to Bell Street, Henley.

Sonning Common Parish Council and the Henley Standard informed residents that Wood Lane was to be resurfaced overnight on July 18.

I was not alone in thinking that, at long last, Wood Lane was to be resurfaced.

The appalling condition of the road has been reported to FixMyStreet in the past but to no effect.

However, the resurfacing was limited to the extreme east and west ends of Wood Lane with the majority of the length of the road left in its previously appalling state.

For unfamiliar readers, Wood Lane is on the 25 bus route from Peppard to Reading and it is where the village hall and the majority of shops, post office, health centre and pharmacy are to be found, all of which generate a lot of traffic. — Yours faithfully,

K B Atkinson

Red House Drive, Sonning Common

Too much housing here

The scale of development pressure in the South, particularly London and the South-East, continues to be enormous.

This pressure has reshaped communities and adversely impacts on the quality of life through the disproportionate levels of growth that many of them are experiencing.

The National Planning Policy Framework and supporting planning practice guidance simply reinforces the pattern of more development and growth in the South at the expense of other areas, such as the Midlands and the North, which need greater attention as part of levelling up.

Our belief is that the scale and distribution of housebuilding must be more equitably spread across the country. While my focus to date has been the impacts on Wokingham borough, many of the issues we face are common to communities across this region.

I would therefore like to work with other councils to demonstrate the wide dissatisfaction with the current planning rules. I believe the Government will listen if we work together. — Yours faithfully,

Clive Jones

Leader, Wokingham Borough Council

Tories are crashing car

Sir, — Every day we are getting closer and closer to the day the Conservative Party members elect a new leader (and therefore Prime Minister).

I saw in a Danish newspaper a comparison of the infighting and promises to a car crash. Not very flattering to the UK.

I find it quite worrying that neither candidate has expressed a strong opinion on climate change.

I did, however, notice that Liz Truss was going to abandon the green levy for the time being. Not a very good idea according to climate scientists.

She has not mentioned when she would reinstate it. Then she will ban strikes, I guess it is with the rail strike in mind, but some of this also rests at Grant Shapps’s door.

He ought to have started talks with the parties involved parties but I guess he is rubbing his hands. — Yours faithfully,

Anne Johnson

Blandy Road, Henley

Real loss to rock ’n’ roll

I was very sorry to learn that Pete Burness-Smith had passed away (Standard, August 12). I often wondered how he made a career in the rock ’n’ roll business when so much of it appalled him.

He gave me the answer a few years ago: the business was a sewer, he said, but the music was sublime. We could agree on that.

Pete was the opposite of what you might expect of a rock ’n’ roll manager: his politics were right wing and he was a member of UKIP.

When I learned that it took me a few moments to get over it but when he realised that I was the polar opposite, he didn’t mention it again and nor did I. We had too much which united us.

That said, he once told me that on being asked by a naval officer colleague of his son, Oli, if he had been in the forces, he replied, “No, I’m too military even for the military.”

Pete was a local lad transfixed by the area he called home. He was especially absorbed by George Orwell and it was that which brought him to the Henley Players in the Noughties.

Pete had written a play about Orwell’s childhood using the author’s real name of Eric Blair.

He wanted to record it so he enlisted the help of his music contacts to get a studio in Shiplake with us in the Players acting the roles.

This was a fun time for all, especially those new to a studio and the radio process.

After stitching it together, Pete convinced Regatta Radio to broadcast it several times during the regatta and festival weeks.

From that a friendship was born and we talked a lot about his life and sometimes mine.

We had both been running around London in the Eighties, Pete as a music manager, me as a reporter for LBC/IRN, and we had experienced a lot of the same things.

But nothing united us more than our love of the music from that period.

Pete first put his feet in the murky water of rock ’n’ roll when social secretary for the Leeds University Students’ Union in the early Seventies.

His story of how he persuaded a reluctant Steely Dan to perform in the university refectory was always worth hearing.

The band had turned up, seen the venue and decided it was not for them.

Pete had hired a Steinway piano for the gig and stealthily encouraged them to at least play it before moving on.

That softly-softly approach led to Steely Dan finally doing the concert.

He had a fund of stories about life on the road, sitting up late at night with BB King, for instance, drinking brandy with Al Stewart and touring the US.

Through all that he maintained a moral firmness which must have made life difficult for him — the drugs, drink and carousing were not for him, he had nothing to do with it, he kept working in the business because the music fired him up.

Once I was able to trump him in his own game: I was making a documentary about Fairport Convention’s 40th birthday.

Pete was a massive fan and regarded their 1969 LP Liege and Lief as his personal Sgt Pepper. I got him a ticket for a live replay of that album while making him one of my crew for the day.

He threw himself into it and despite all that he’d seen and done was just a little starstruck by the day.

I did a little work with him as voiceover and videographer but we had more fun sitting in his back conservatory drinking tea and chatting.

If you wanted to know about the politics of the entertainment environment in and around Henley, he knew it all: the goodies, the baddies, who was doing what to whom.

He put me right on several people in the town but those conversations were under Chatham House rules, so that’s all you’re getting.

We even shared dodgy heart stories, although Pete’s series of heart attacks were much more serious than my own issues.

However, for a while, I was able to encourage him that there could be a life after them, indeed a good life.

He put himself into recovery with a will, going for daily two-mile walks along the towpath. Sometimes I’d bump into him there and we’d enjoy those few minutes chatting again.

I haven’t dwelled much on his role in Live Aid for a good reason: he was central to it but I urge anyone to read his own account as it’s fascinating and well worth the investment of time.

We hadn’t seen much of each other in recent years but I missed the fun and camaraderie of two old music fans chewing the fat over this or that band and musician.

Bye, Pete. Rock ’n’ roll forever! — Yours faithfully,

Mike Rowbottom

Stoke Row

Get out the washing line

Sir, — With the need for the country to conserve energy in the short and long term, we might return to the pleasure of seeing washing blowing on washing lines. — Yours faithfully.

Yvonne Kedge

Lea Road, Sonning Common

Excellent columnist

I agree with your correspondent Bill Weaver about the length of some letters (Standard, August 5).

But I do enjoy reading the excellent Farming Matters column by Simon Beddows. — Yours faithfully,

Mr W King

Reading Road, Henley