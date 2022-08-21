Don’t leave rubbish at riverside

My wife and I are boaters and very much enjoy mooring up at Fawley Meadows in Henley.

However, on Thursday night last week, while walking back to our boat, we saw approximately 100 to 150 teenagers (aged between 14 and 16).

Some were leaving the meadows and others were still hanging around in groups or lurking in the trees.

The picture (top) shows what we had to walk through (the photo was taken the next morning).

The glass debris is a real threat to dogs and children and, of course, in these very hot temperatures is a high risk of fire.

We had no choice but to clear up this mess as best we could. Mess left by the woke teens who think they care for the planet.

The other picture shows the result of an hour of clearing up and sweeping up of broken glass.

We contacted Henley Royal Regatta, which owns the field, and on Friday morning, after finishing the clean-up, we saw a workboat approaching the bank with two men wearing high-viz vests.

I asked them if they had been sent by the regatta to clean up the mess and they had, so we told them we had done the job for them and where to find the pile of rubbish to take away.

It is good to know that the regatta does respond to requests/reports from the public.

We were helped in cleaning up by Rosemary Duckett, who is a regular dog walker.

Sadly, she told us this was a regular occurrence and that she always had a bag with her to pick up after others.

My third picture shows the only public bin that serves the footpath at the entrance to Fawley Meadows on Marlow Road.

This was full on the Thursday night when we arrived and had not been cleared by Sunday when it was overflowing. — Yours faithfully,

Graham Welch

Wargrave

Another day and yet more rubbish scattered over the field by the river.

Once again I spent nearly an hour gathering it into bags, not to mention the many smashed bottles I had to take a brush and dustpan to.

It is nice to see so many people enjoying the hot weather by the river but if you bring full bottles then please take the empties away so people after you can also enjoy the space.

Maybe Henley Royal Regatta could provide bins as it does charge for mooring. — Yours faithfully,

Rosemary Duckett

Marlow Road, Henley