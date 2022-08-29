Monday, 29 August 2022

Trees could cause a road accident

Sir, — When turning out in my car from Western Road on to St Andrew’s Road in Henley, I found my view downhill completely obscured by new growth at the foot of one of the large lime trees on the pavement of the larger road.

It was impossible to see the many vehicles speeding up the hill and an accident seems waiting to happen at this junction. Fortunately, the nearest householder trimmed the growth when this was noticed.

In St Mark’s Road the trees are so shaggy that they block the pavement so completely that I observed one elderly driver of an invalid carriage having to make a detour into the road itself in order to avoid the tree — another accident in waiting. This is not how these trees are supposed to be pruned when their regular pollarding occurs.

Pictured (above left) is one of the offenders and (above right) a properly behaved lime tree. Who is responsible for making sure that these trees are not a danger to the public?

Something should be done before there are tragic consequences. — Yours faithfully,

Dr Richard Fortey

St Andrew’s Road, Henley

