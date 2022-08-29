Your letters...

Has museum got it right?

With reference to Michael Redley’s letter (Standard, July 22), I have some concerns regarding material I have deposited with the River & Rowing Museum in past years.

In 2002, at the time of the exhibition “Genius and Gentility, Henley in the Age of the Enlightenment”, I was responsible for obtaining permission from the minister and elders of Christ Church to deposit certain artefacts from the church’s collection, which were deemed of wider communal interest and therefore inappropriate to hold within the confines of the church.

One such item is said to be the world’s first fire-proof safe manufactured by Humphrey Gainsborough.

In addition, on May 8, 2002, Jane Bowen collected a number of documents, mostly from the 18th and 19th centuries, which included a rare early photograph of Rev James Roland taken no later than 1872.

More recently, I deposited both clothing and documents which related to one of my brothers, H B James, who rowed at the 1948 Olympic Games.

In considering the very nature, purpose and scope of the museum, may I revert to the Genius and Gentility exhibition?

That provided visitors to this small town with a clear picture of a settlement which happened to be located on a river but contained within its small Oxfordshire acreage, merits far beyond the river and long before boat racing on this stretch was even thought of.

Maybe the museum’s name has within it the seeds of its own limited perception as it just refers to the river and rowing.

While both of merit within themselves, the museum’s name fails to represent the history of the town from which today’s community evolved, a town wherein during the past at least, both genius and gentility resided.

I understand that the museum is to be closed for a long period for major renovations. May I ask whether access to materials deposited in the museum, for example those I mentioned above, for research purposes, can still take place during that period?

Further, and much more importantly, will the trustees’ development of the museum, which hopefully lies beyond the current difficulties, include local themes using a wider range of material which, certainly in the case of Christ Church, was deposited specifically with that in mind? — Yours faithfully,

R Michael James

Lambridge Wood Road, Henley

Why not block it in?

Sir, — I refer to your article concerning the car parked without permission in the Henley surgeries’ car park (Standard, August 19).

If it is not illegal for the car to be left there then presumably it would not be illegal to place another immovable object in front of the offending car? — Yours faithfully,

Car could be removed

Sir, — With reference to your front page story headline “So selfish” , section 55 of the Protection of Freedoms Act 2012 extended the powers of the police to remove vehicles from all areas of private land where they are illegally, obstructively or dangerously parked, or broken down.

It follows that the Mini is obstructing patients who otherwise should not be deprived of what is legally required for them. May I suggest that my name is withheld to avoid any direct contact with the culprit in view of his lack of civility which would not be acceptable to me? — Yours faithfully,

Take advice from police...

Sir, — Reading your article about unauthorised vehicles parking at the Henley GP surgeries reminded me of a similar situation I was involved in at work many years ago.

A vehicle was persistently being parked on our private forecourt despite notices we placed on the windscreen stating that it was on private property.

I spoke about the situation to our local beat officer (that was back in the day when police actually patrolled the streets).

The police advice was that to deter a persistent parker the simple answer was to let a tyre down and, if the owner still didn’t take the hint, then next time let two tyres down.

“They won’t come back after that,” said the officer and he was right. — Yours faithfully,

Michael Welfare

Binfield Heath

Innovative concept

Editor, — R Michael James’s vision of lighting up Henley bridge is beyond my thinking (Standard, August 19).

He refers to wanting “floodlighting”. It’s a shame that before writing he didn’t do his homework on technology and green issues.

Indeed he should contact Daniel Bausor or Gavin Davis of the Make Henley Shine team to look at the technology and research that has already gone into this project.

I would also remind him that at the base of each of the four corners of this magnificent 1786 structure are rusty old fluorescent abandoned floodlights with bases from the early Eighties.

Not only are they an environmental nightmare — definitely technology we are trying to get away from — but also an eyesore.

It seems that all the clubs and most of the key companies in Henley now see the advantage to the town of such an innovative concept.

I would also like to reply to Kaye McArthur and her reference to my “enormous studio” being built without planning permission in an unspoilt corner of beautiful Greys.

Firstly, I lived there for more than 35 years and am aware of the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natureal Beauty. If she had done some homework she would have known I was granted planning permission for an enormous Grand Designs-style glass cube but all the neighbours complained that it would be an eyesore.

So I wrote to them all explaining that I would be prepared to bin my plans at my expense and copy the Chiltern Society’s HQ with a green eco-barn to use as a free service for teaching terminally ill people.

Nobody objected and I built this studio. I admit this is 30 per bigger with a mezzanine floor for storing 250 canvases and art materials but hardly an eyesore.

The north-facing storm porch was added so I could paint outside in the rain and appropriate people were notified.

The main reason I lost my appeal against the refusal of planning permission was that the build site was 5m too far north (away from my neighbours).

It was moved for technical reasons and the planning authority was informed.

I don’t have the heart, after four years and fitting it with disabled facilities, to move it. All I can say is I hope there are not the same narrow-minded people in Lyme Regis and, yes, I will get involved in supporting the town that is half the size of Henley and punches well above its weight. — Yours faithfully,

Clive Hemsley

Hart Street, Henley

Send us all a postcard!

The “Hemsley Standard”’ won’t be the same without you, Clive.

I hope you continue to write the odd letter to the 11,863 residents (less the objectors) and update us with your escapades in the new territory of Dorset; Make Lyme Regis Shine.

I enjoyed working with you all those years ago.

Wishing you all the best and sending hugs. — Yours faithfully,

Wendy Nias

Lewknor

Please... not the ‘big boys’

Sir, — Now Clive Helmsley is leaving Henley, I was concerned to read that the LED lights on Henley Bridge will happen now the “big boys” are involved. Should we be afraid? — Yours faithfully,

J Stow

Assendon

Regal — use it or lose it

Sir, — I have read on the internet that 127 Cineworld/Picturehouse cinemas are to close “temporarily”.

Fortunately, the Henley Regal Picturehouse is not on the list.

The company is very heavily in debt and is “preparing to file for bankruptcy”.

The main reason is that, after the two lockdowns, the audience numbers are nowhere near to recovering to pre-pandemic levels.

This surprises me for two reasons. One is that attendance is usually good in the summer school holidays. The other is that attendance at the Albert Hall Promenade Concerts, for example, seem not to have been affected by the pandemic with promenaders packed in shoulder to shoulder.

We should certainly not be afraid to go to the Regal where very comfortable seats are well separated.

One contributor to the lack of attendance at the Regal is surely the fact that the block advertisement in the Henley Standard of the next week’s programme (with sceening times) has been discontinued, I think since the first lockdown.

This is surely a false economy by Cineworld. Could the Standard reinstate the advertisement free for a short time?

You still preview the new film each week in Entertainments and list the films that are continuing in your Theatre and Film listings. But there are no days or times of screenings. This is no substitute for the advertisement, which must be reinstated. — Yours faithfully,

Michael Hollas

Queen Close, Henley

Save our cinema

I see that there is a distinct threat that Cineworld, a very large cinema conglomerate, is filing for bankruptcy.

Please do not let this happen to our precious Regal Picturehouse, which some of us fought so hard to keep.

Today, my husband, a friend and I went to see a gentle and moving true story about the Port Isaac male voice choir.

Last week, we saw Where The Crawdads Sing, another excellent film that was true to the book, which was on the Sunday Times’ top book list for many weeks. On both occasions there was only a handful of people in the cinema.

Henley Standard, as a community paper, please do your bit and advertise the films as you used to do. Not everyone has the use of a computer and is internet savvy. — Yours faithfully,

Chrissie Godfrey

Birch Close, Sonning

Common

Editor’s comment: “We do still publish what is on at the Regal Picturehouse each week with a synopsis of the main new film each time.

“But we don’t publish the days and times of the films, which used to appear in an advertisement on the what’s on page, as the cinema chooses to no longer advertise despite repeated requests from readers which we have passed on.”

Cinema did me proud

Sir, — Support your local cinema. Well, I did when I was a child living in Henley in the early Fifties.

It was the Saturday morning flick and I joined many more of my age and settled down to watch cartoons and serials. It all started with a song which I can’t remember now.

Flash Gordon was shown with its fabulous soundtrack, Liszt’s Les préludes, which was all very exciting to my young ears.

There were other pieces played, such as Sibelius, and this began my interest in classical music.

This has lasted well over the years all thanks to our local cinema, which did me proud. — Yours faithfully,

Peter Adams

Ramshill, Petersfield, Hants

Birds put

off by heat

Sir, — Since the prolonged heatwave the countryside all around us has been strangely silent.

Usually making their presence felt with much calling and flight displays, the red kites take over the skies along with buzzards, which occasionally have a confrontation while demonstrating their fly-pasts.

Ravens, visitors for over a year, are also absent. Crows, magpies, rooks etc are in hiding. Smaller birds are glad of the food we put out, almost eating as much as in winter months. Water placed in various parts of the garden is topped up for them regularly and also for a visiting rabbit.

Deer regularly spotted in the woods are also absent along with two muntjacs which live around the farm, often seen from our garden.

No doubt they will return in force once we are blessed with rain and the heatwave eases. In the meantime, they are tucking themselves into trees and hedgerows, no doubt reserving their energy.

So the skies will soon be filled with their calls and again they will be watching us from surrounding trees.

The seasons will go on as we look to autumn and all that brings. — Yours faithfully,

Diana Jackson

Homer Farm, Ipsden

Brilliant treatment

Sir, — I am writing to express publicly my thanks and appreciation for the superb care and attention I received in the rapid access care unit at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley on Friday.

At the age of 85 I think I’ve had my share of medical treatment, both with the NHS and privately, and I can honestly say that my experience was the best I’ve ever had.

Everyone was so caring, warm, friendly, thorough and professional and I came away thinking that if this was the norm across the NHS there would be nothing to worry about.

I would like to particularly mention nurses Fiona and Buena, doctors Waghorne and Pavey and the occupational therapist, whose name I unfortunately didn’t make a note of, all of whom were absolutely brilliant.

My family and I have had previous experiences of treatment at Townlands and they have always been very positive. We all should do what we can to preserve such an excellent facility. — Yours faithfully,

Janet Haddon-McLeod