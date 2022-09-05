Monday, 05 September 2022

Autumn feeling

Victoria Page, from Henley, says: “What a wonderful summer but the fields by Shiplake Woods are starting to get that autumn feeling. Do any of your readers know what crop this is? Also the Tesco roundabout that the Henley Standard sponsors looks amazing now that the grasses and plants are mature. Unfortunately, I haven’t taken a photo as I’m always driving.”

