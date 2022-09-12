Monday, 12 September 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

12 September 2022

How did you manage that, captain?

How did you manage that, captain?

I found these two stone sculptures outside a public bin and recognised them from around Henley so wondered if they belonged to anyone? — Yours faithfully,

Rory Wilkie

My friend suggested I send this photograph to you.

While on a walk to Benson lock my dog Holly looked confused at seeing another dog behind the wheel of a boat. The look between them was priceless. — Yours faithfully,

Nicola McLean

Wallingford

12 September 2022

More News:

Food ruined

THE Co-op Food store in Watlington was forced to ... [more]

 

THE annual meeting of Watlington Volunteer ... [more]

 

RNLI sale

A CHARITY car boot sale will be held at the ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33