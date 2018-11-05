Hospital cash

Steel rail gantries ‘should be made more attractive’
Monday, 05 November 2018
CHILDREN at Lewknor Primary School raised almost £180 for the Injury Minimisation Programme for Schools at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.
The money was raised by last year’s year six children after they went on a school trip to the hospital.
They held fund-raising events including a talent show, a cake competition and a drawing contest.
The programme teaches children what to do in different types of emergency and first aid skills.
05 November 2018
