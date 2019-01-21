Monday, 21 January 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

School is praised

LEWKNOR Primary School has been praised following its annual inspection by Oxfordshire County Council, the education authority.

Inspector Sandra North said: “The school is well-staffed with high adult-pupil ratios so teaching is often carried out in individualised and personalised groups, with a focus on the learning for the individual child.”

It had a “strong focus” on all subjects and not just the core subjects of English, maths and science.

Headteacher Deborah Cole had reported that she had a strong team and “effective and knowledgeable” governors.

The school was ambitious for its pupils and proud of its achievements and hoped to be judged “outstanding” at its next Ofsted inspection.

“I would be surprised if they were not awarded this judgement,” said Mrs North.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33