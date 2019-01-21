School is praised

LEWKNOR Primary School has been praised following its annual inspection by Oxfordshire County Council, the education authority.

Inspector Sandra North said: “The school is well-staffed with high adult-pupil ratios so teaching is often carried out in individualised and personalised groups, with a focus on the learning for the individual child.”

It had a “strong focus” on all subjects and not just the core subjects of English, maths and science.

Headteacher Deborah Cole had reported that she had a strong team and “effective and knowledgeable” governors.

The school was ambitious for its pupils and proud of its achievements and hoped to be judged “outstanding” at its next Ofsted inspection.

“I would be surprised if they were not awarded this judgement,” said Mrs North.