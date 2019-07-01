PJs to pounds

Plans submitted for 130 new homes on two fields
PLANS for 130 homes in Watlington have been ... [more]
Monday, 01 July 2019
CHILDREN at Lewknor Primary School raised £220 for the Ronald McDonald House Charities.
They came to school dressed in their pyjamas for the day and also held a cake sale.
The charity helps families with children receiving specialist hospital treatment.
01 July 2019
