Cakes cash

First national win for Goring's Bloom team
GORING has won its first gold award at national ... [more]
Monday, 28 October 2019
CHILDREN at Lewknor Primary School raised £90 at a cake sale in aid of the injury minimisation programme for schools at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.
Each year, year five and six pupils visit the hospital to learn what to do in case of an emergency.
28 October 2019
