School sale

GORING Primary School has been granted renewed ... [more]
Monday, 16 March 2020
A MOTHER’S Day sale will be held at Lewknor Primary School next Friday (March 20) after school.
Pupils and their siblings can buy gifts costing between £1 and £4 each.
Donations of new items should be given to members of the Friends of Lewknor School or put in a donation box at school.
16 March 2020
Ken Cook — May 27, 1924 to February 21, 2020
KENNETH William Cook — Ken, Cookie, son, brother, ... [more]
