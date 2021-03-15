Monday, 15 March 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Primary school appeal

PARENTS of children who attend Lewknor Primary School are appealing for donations.

The Friends of Lewknor Primary School are fundraising to support the school’s activities such as school trips and new equipment.

To donate, use the app Easyfundraising. For more information, visit www.lewknor.eschools.co.uk 

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33