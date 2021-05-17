Monday, 17 May 2021

Comedy and circus show

A COMEDY show with circus performers will come to Lewknor village hall  on September 26.

It will consist of two shows with a reduced number of spectators in line with covid restrictions.

There will be a barbecue, sweet shop, bar as well as a 20-minute pre-show and the opportunity for photos with cast members afterwards. 

It is in aid of the Friends of Lewknor primary school, which lost fund in the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information and tickets, visit www.pta-events.
co.uk/lewknor

