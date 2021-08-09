Monday, 09 August 2021

Charity walk

A WOMAN from Lewknor walked more than 60 miles during July for charity.

Cheryl Evans, 44, was raising money for the Alzheimer’s Society as her father has dementia. She collected more than £300.

Ms Evans said: “I was out walking most days doing either two miles or four depending on the weather and heat.

“I thoroughly enjoyed it and will continue walking as I have found it is good for my mental health and I've lost weight.”

