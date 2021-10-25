Monday, 25 October 2021

Circus visit

A CIRCUS performance raised more than £700 for Lewknor Primary School.

About 300 people attended two shows at the village hall featuring jugglers, acrobats, trapeze artists, a strongman and a clown.

The proceeds will be used to pay for new equipment at the school.

The event, which was organised by the school’s friends group, was due to take place in June last year but was postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Luarena Durston, treasurer of the Friends, said: “The children loved it.”

