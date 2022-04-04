Monday, 04 April 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Party in park

A “PARTY in the park”will take place at Lewknor village hall and playing field on July 19 from 1.30pm to 6pm.

It is being organised by parents of pupils at the village school and there will be a barbecue, bar, music and activities for the children.

For more information, email mcarpenterhanson@
gmail.com

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33