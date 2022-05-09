Monday, 09 May 2022

Guided walk in chalk hills

A FREE walk will take place in and around Lewknor on Sunday, May 22.

“Reading the natural landscape” is a seven-mile walk and exploration of the countryside, starting in the village at 10am and going up into the Chiltern Hills.

The walkers will pass through chalk grassland and the Aston Rowant national nature reserve. 

The walk is part of the Chilterns Walking Festival and will be led by Chilterns Conservation Board member Dr Geeta Ludhra.

Meet at the layby next to J6 of the M40.

For more information, email Dr Ludhra at gludhra@gmail.com

