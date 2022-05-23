Monday, 23 May 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Village fun day

A FUN day will be held at Lewknor village hall on Saturday, June 11 from noon.

There will be a barbeue and bar, live music, a bouncy castle, children’s activities and a raffle in aid of the village primary school.

Meanwhile, a pre-Easter cake sale and other activities organised by the Friends of the school raised more than £320.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33