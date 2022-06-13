Monday, 13 June 2022

Picnics and Prosecco at street party

ABOUT 100 people attended a jubilee street party held in Lewknor.

A section of High Street was closed specially for the celebration on Friday with guests occupying 10 tables spanning the stretch outside St Margaret’s Church.

Red, white, and blue bunting hung from telephone poles and Union flags were hoisted on wooden stands as families and friends enjoyed jubilee picnics and Prosecco.

Scotch eggs, pork pies, coronation chicken and other quintessentially British foods were enjoyed as well as hot dogs and burgers from a barbecue grill.

Tiffany Green, who lives off Weston Road, said: “We are having a wonderful day and it is so lovely to see such a great turnout. There are so many new people who have just moved to Lewknor and this a good way to meet them all.”

Jackie and Craig Parker come from Perth, Australia, but were there as they were house-sitting for friends in the village.

Mrs Parker said: “It is incredible to see all the celebrations as you wouldn’t get anything like this in Australia.

“I am a big fan of the Queen and all the work she has done, so I am so happy to be here for the Jubilee.”

