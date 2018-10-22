Gyles has a day off Dictionary Corner

THE organisers of the Henley Literary Festival have announced a special pop-up event next month featuring Gyles Brandreth.

A regular on Countdown, The One Show and Just a Minute, the author and broadcaster will be in town to discuss his latest book Have You Eaten Grandma? — a copy of which is included with the £16 ticket.

The venue for the event at 7.30pm on Monday, November 26, is Christ Church in Reading Road.

Festival programming director Tom Ryan said: “We are delighted to be bringing back to Henley one of the funniest and most popular speakers in the festival’s history.

“Subtitled ‘the life-saving importance of correct punctuation, grammar and good English’, Have You Eaten Grandma? is described as a hilarious romp through the mind of the UK’s favourite pedant. In his unique, hilarious style, let Gyles tell you what’s right, what’s wrong, when it matters and when it doesn’t, celebrating the beauty, complexity and fluidity of the English language with an informal guide fit for the 21st century.”

For more information and to book, call (01491) 575948 or visit www.henley

literaryfestival.co.uk