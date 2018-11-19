Brandreth’s booking

COUNTDOWN favourite Gyles Brandreth has a day off from Dictionary Corner later this month — when he will be making up for his absence from last month’s Henley Literary Festival. The broadcaster will be discussing his latest book Have You Eaten Grandma? at a special post-festival event at Christ Church in Reading Road at 7.30pm on Monday, November 26. A copy is included in the £16 ticket price. To book, call (01491) 575948 or visit www. henleyliteraryfestival.co.uk