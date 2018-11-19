Monday, 19 November 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Brandreth’s booking

Brandreth’s booking

COUNTDOWN favourite Gyles Brandreth has a day off from Dictionary Corner later this month — when he will be making up for his absence from last month’s Henley Literary Festival. The broadcaster will be discussing his latest book Have You Eaten Grandma? at a special post-festival event at Christ Church in Reading Road at 7.30pm on Monday, November 26. A copy is included in the £16 ticket price. To book, call (01491) 575948 or visit www. henleyliteraryfestival.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33