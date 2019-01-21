The play’s the thing

Finally, rowers move into new £350,000 boathouse
THE Wargrave Words literary group is holding one of its popular play readings on Monday (January 21) at 7.15pm in the Sansom Room above Wargrave Library. Entry is £6, which includes a glass of wine. A spokesman said: “These are always very enjoyable evenings and we are are always pleased to welcome new faces — and voices!” To help give the organisers an idea of numbers, please email wargravewords@
hotmail.com
Finally, rowers move into new £350,000 boathouse
GORING Gap Boat Club has moved into its new £350,... [more]
