Monday, 28 January 2019

Library hours

WARGRAVE library’s opening hours have changed.

It is now open from 1pm to 5pm on Mondays and Fridays, 9.30am to noon and 1pm to 5pm on Wednesdays and 9.30am to 1pm on
Saturdays.

It is closed on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays as well as all bank holidays.

Librarian Ros Fernley said: “We are no longer open on Monday mornings but hopefully the early opening in the afternoons might suit those picking up children from school.”

