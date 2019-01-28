Top authors in town for World Book Day

TWO leading children’s authors will be in town in the run-up to this year’s World Book Day on Thursday, March 7.

Children’s laureate Lauren Child MBE and Jamie Johnson creator Dan Freedman are appearing at two special school events organised by the Henley Literary Festival.

Child, the creator of Charlie and Lola and a firm festival favourite, returns to Henley to introduce her latest book Hubert Horatio: How to Raise Your Grown-Ups to school children.

This tells the story of an exceptionally intelligent and sensible child and the unruly grown-ups that he has to steer through life.

The award-winning author and illustrator is appearing at Christ Church in Reading Road on Tuesday, March 5, at 10am.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “Lauren, whose other characters include Clarice Bean and Ruby Redfort, will also be talking about creativity, design, her books and inspirations. It is an event not to be missed.”

As a youngster, Dan Freedman had ambitions to be a professional footballer. But while that never happened he landed a dream job working as an editor with the Football Association and got to meet players like David Beckham, Michael Owen and Christiano Ronaldo.

Now he is a full-time writer whose latest book Unstoppable follows twins, Kaine and Roxy.

They used to be close, but now Roxy hates the way her brother behaves, and Kaine despises his supposedly perfect sister.

The 14-year-old twins are both great at sport — Kaine is a footballer and Roxy a talented tennis player aiming for Wimbledon.

But the twins are both hiding dangerous secrets of their own — secrets that could destroy everything they are working towards.

A story that is gripping, twisting, and real, Dan Freedman will be talking about his book at 10am on Monday, March 4, at the River & Rowing Museum in Mill Meadows.

All local schools have been contacted to see if they would like to buy tickets.

This year’s World Book Day, an event to encourage reading, takes place on Thursday, March 7.

Thanks to National Book Tokens and book publishers and booksellers, World Book Day, in partnership with schools all over the country, will be distributing more than 15 million £1 World Book Day book tokens to children and young people across the UK and Ireland. For more information, go to www.worldbookday.com

This year’s Henley Literary Festival runs from Saturday, September 28 to Sunday, October 6.

For more information, including details of future pop-up events, visit www. henleyliteraryfestival.co.uk