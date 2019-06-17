Wargrave Festival takes a literary turn

THE 2019 Wargrave Village Festival got under way on Wednesday with the first of four “Shakespeare on the Green” performances of As You Like It on Mill Green,

With a stage time of 8pm, there are two more to come tonight (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday).

These will be preceded by Wargrave Youth Theatre’s production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream at 5pm tonight and 2pm and 4pm tomorrow.

Running until Sunday, June 30, the festival was first held in the summer of 1975 and has been staged every other year since.

The 2019 festival sees the

coming together of 21 different Wargrave village

societies, plus the central festival committee, making over 100 people across the village who are organising 47 separate events for the people of Wargrave to enjoy.

Among the expected highlights is a Classical

Evening concert by the Academy of St Martin in the Fields at St Mary’s Church on Monday (June 17) at 7.30pm, tickets for which start at £25.

The programme features the Brandenburg Concerto No 3 by Bach, the Hebrides Overture by Mendelssohn, and Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto Symphony No 41.

Next Thursday (June 20), the festival takes a literary turn when Woodclyffe Hall is the venue for “Wargrave Words” — an evening with three local authors.

Organiser Cath Forsaith said: “This curated

conversation will cover all aspects of the authors’ publishing experience and provide insights as well as tips for anyone looking to follow in their footsteps.

“Clare Rees will be showcasing her debut children’s novel, Jelly, for which she was offered a contract when it was

shortlisted in The Times/ChickenHouse competition in 2018.

“Vanessa Holburn is a journalist and campaigner whose debut book The Amritsar Massacre: The British Empire’s Worst Atrocity was published in March. She is currently in pre-publication with her second title.

Kerry McKeagney is a local writer who released her debut novel Tubing to rave reviews last year. Having topped the Amazon Erotic Thriller chart she is currently writing her second book.”

Tickets for the 7pm event are £12, to include a complimentary glass of wine on arrival.

For full details of all Wargrave Village Festival events and to book, visit www.wargravefestival.org.uk