Author’s war story

AN author from Goring has published a novel with a Second World War theme.

The Restless Wave by Sarah Meyrick, director of Bloxham Festival, looks at the impact of the D-Day landings on three successive generations of the same family.

It tells the story of Nell, a teacher in a deprived area of Oxford, who uncovers more about her grandfather Edward’s past as military chaplain during the 1944 operation. She also makes new discoveries about his daughter Hope, her mother, and her life as a nomadic hippy during the Sixties.

Mrs Meyrick, of Manor Road, is the wife of Rev Ben Philips, rector of the St Thomas’ Church. She published her debut novel, Knowing Anna, in 2016 and also wrote a non-fiction book, Married To The Minstry.

The Restless Wave (£9.99) is published by SPCK Publishing and is available at spckpublishing.co.uk

