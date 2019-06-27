Comedian to appear at festival

PAUL MERTON is among the latest names to be confirmed for this year’s Henley Literary Festival.

Best known for his appearances on Have I Got News For You, the comic has compiled a collection of his favourite humour writing in Funny Ha, Ha.

Other names to be confirmed include former England cricket captain Sir Alastair Cook, TV presenters Sir Michael Parkinson and Konnie Huq and novelists Jojo Moyes and David Nicholls.

Henley author Anna Pasternak will discuss her biography of Wallis Simpson, Untitled, and Henley entrepreneur Dame Stephanie Shirley will talk about her memoir Let it Go.

Event director Harriet Reed Ryan said: “I think the latest names show the wonderful range of the festival… we really do provide for all tastes and ages.”

Authors previously confirmed include Mary Berry, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Julian Clary, Kate Atkinson, Max Hastings, Prue Leith, Nadiya Hussain, Melvyn Bragg and Dom Joly.

The festival runs from September 28 to October 6 and tickets will go on sale next month.

For more information, visit www.henleyliteraryfestival.co.uk