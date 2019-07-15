Monday, 15 July 2019

All will be revealed at play reading

THE Wargrave Words literary group is holding one of its popular play readings on Monday (July 15) at 7.30pm in the Sansom Room above Wargrave Library. Entry is £6, which includes a glass of wine. The identity of the play will be revealed on the night. A spokesman said: “Do join us either to read or listen. All the local activities will be over by then — you will have done Wimbledon, Henley Regatta and Henley Festival — so no excuses not to join us! These are always very enjoyable evenings and we are are always pleased to welcome new faces — and voices.” To give organisers an idea of numbers, email wargravewords@hotmail.com

