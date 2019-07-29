Workshop to revisit Dahl’s big stage hit

CHILDREN embarking on their eagerly awaited school summer holidays have the chance to hone their dramatic skills at the Kenton Theatre next week.

The Berkshire Theatre School will be in residence at the New Street venue from Monday (July 29) until Thursday (August 1).

The production they will be workshopping is Roald Dahl’s international stage musical hit Matilda, as adapted by Dennis Kelly and Tim Minchin.

Matilda is the world’s most famous bookworm, no thanks to her ghastly parents. Her father thinks she’s a little scab. Her mother spends all afternoon playing bingo.

And her headmistress, Miss Trunchbull? She’s the worst of all.

She’s a big bully, who thinks all her pupils are rotten and locks them in the dreaded Chokey.

Despite these beastly grown-ups trying to push her down, Matilda is an extraordinary girl with a magical mind.

And she’s had enough.

So all the terrible adults had better watch out, because she’s going to teach them a lesson they’ll never forget! A spokesman for the Berkshire Theatre School said: “The workshop is a fun-filled four days of acting, dancing and singing for six- to 16-year-olds run by industry professionals.

“Suitable for all levels, we ensure that every child is involved and spends the week with a huge smile on their face.

“The workshop finishes on a high with a performance for friends and family to watch and enjoy. You’ll be amazed at what your children can achieve in a week!”

For more information and to enrol, visit www.

berkshiretheatrecompany.

co.uk/holiday-course-enrol