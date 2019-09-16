Headstone inspired historian’s biography of eminent Victorian

A HAMBLEDEN author has published the biography of a former Admiral of the Fleet who is buried in the village churchyard.

Chris Whitehead’s curiosity about Sir Alfred Ryder arose as he passed his grave each day while walking his dog.

He came to wonder how the last resting place of a Victorian-era navy leader should be found in Hambleden — about as far away from the sea as one can get in mainland Britain.

The answers are to be found in To Be a Pilgrim, copies of which are now on sale in the Bell Bookshop in Henley.

A retired chartered accountant, Mr Whitehead, 72, lives in Pheasants Hill with his wife Jo.

He was previously the author of Lads, You’re Wanted! Hambleden and the Great War — a book about the 46 men from the village who died in the First World War — which was published in 2014.

Sir Alfred, who was born in 1820 and died in 1888, was a military man from an earlier era — but a pioneering one that paved the way for new styles of warfare.

“It was an incredible period as far as the navy was concerned,” says Mr Whitehead. “When Alfred Ryder joined the navy as a boy it was only 20 or so years after the Battle of Trafalgar and the boats that he started learning on were wooden, Trafalgar-like ships powered by sails.

“By the time he died the boats were steel-hulled and powered by steam. So in that 50 or so years, the whole of the navy changed. It’s a massive change — the modern-day comparison would be life before and after the internet. You can’t conceive what life was like before it.”

As Mr Whitehead’s book makes clear, Sir Alfred’s naval career coincided with an unprecedented period of peace and prosperity that later became known as the Pax Britannica and Britain’s “imperial century”.

“The British Empire was growing exponentially,” says Mr Whitehead. “After the Battle of Waterloo in 1815 there were no European wars until 1914 — a hundred years of peace. And during that time, Victorian Britain just took off. And we’re still living off the benefits of what the Victorians did for us to this day. Look no further than Henley railway station and the line there.

“Britain was the most powerful country in the world. And the Royal Navy was by far and away the most powerful navy in the world. Britain in those days depended on free trade, and the Royal Navy made sure that trade was free — that any pirate who tried to steal a Royal Navy ship, or any ship for that matter, next thing you knew he had a gunboat down his neck and that was the end of him.

“It was a very, very powerful navy. In fact, the aim was to make it as big as the next two navies in the world. So the Royal Navy had to be bigger than the navies of France and Germany and France and Russia.”

Among the eminent Victorians populating the pages of To Be a Pilgrim are Jane Austen’s brother Francis, the physicist Michael Faraday, the Home Secretary Sir George Grey, business magnate William Henry Smith, and Queen Victoria herself.

Subtitled “The Life and Times of Admiral Sir Alfred Phillipps Ryder KCB”, the biography takes us through the whole of its subject’s life.

“It starts from his birth and talks about his family,” says Mr Whitehead. “He was the son of a bishop, the Bishop of Lichfield. He was born in Wells in Somerset and he was sent off to sea at the age of about 12 or 13. Sent to a naval college in Portsmouth. So he started at the bottom and worked his way up. But as the son of a bishop it was quite a well-to-do family. His older sister Anna married George Grey, who became the Home Secretary in about 1860. So the family were very, very well-connected.

“That being said, Alfred had quite a distinguished career. Even though the country was at peace for most of that time there were skirmishes all over the British Empire and he was involved in several of those and distinguished himself in hand to hand combat — in Nicaragua of all places.”

A degree of mystery surrounds the circumstances of Sir Alfred’s death. He drowned in the Thames at Vauxhall, aged 67. The coroner recorded a verdict of accidental death, but suicide was suspected.

As Mr Whitehead’s book makes clear, Sir Alfred was a man whose life was largely given over to his work, leaving him at a loose end following his retirement aged 65.

A devout Christian who had been predeceased by his wife and son, he was also said to have suffered bouts of depression.

“I think he committed suicide,” says Mr Whitehead. “That’s where the book is leading, but I’ll leave it up to the reader to make up his or her own mind. Because he was really, really depressed.

“Like a lot of men, especially, they feel when they give up work that there’s nothing left — there’s nothing in their lives.

“Sir Alfred didn’t have much after the navy. He was a single bloke — he didn’t have much of a family. I think he was quite lonely and that sort of added to his depression.

“And for some reason he left Hambleden, where he’d lived for 50 years, and moved down to Torquay, where he knew nobody.

“I pose the question of why did he do it. Here in Hambleden everybody knew him, respected him, loved him. He was a great benefactor to the village. And so why did he turn his back on it all?”

l To Be a Pilgrim is published by Birch Cottage, priced £14.99.