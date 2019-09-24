Fancy reviewing the literary festival?

THIS year’s Henley Literary Festival is running from tomorrow (Saturday) to Sunday, October 6, with over 150 events for children and adults lined up.

Big-name authors appearing at venues around the town include Robert Harris, Mary Berry, Alastair Cook, Chris Riddell and Kate Atkinson.

As in previous years, the Henley Standard will be aiming to provide unrivalled coverage of the festival — something only made possible with the help of our readers.

If you would be interested in reviewing an event or events for us, please get in touch saying which you would like to cover and whether you are already attending or would need a review ticket.

If you are selected we will contact you to confirm the details. Interested parties are asked to email features editor Matthew Wilson at arts@henleystandard.co.uk with “Henley Literary Festival 2018 reviews” in the subject line.

Emails should also include your name and a daytime telephone number.

Please note that a review ticket does not include backstage or press access.

For a full list of fesival events — visit www.

henleyliteraryfestival.co.uk