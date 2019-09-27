Crowds expected at 13th literary festival

THOUSANDS of visitors will arrive in Henley as the 13th annual literary festival gets under way tomorrow (Saturday).

A record 22,000 tickets have been sold since they went on sale in July.

Businesses have welcomed the return of the festival, which will run until October 6 with more than 150 events for all ages.

Hilary Redhead, who manages the Bell Bookshop said: “It’s a great event for the town. It’s very, very good for the shop, which as a small independent is great news for us. It’s lovely that the festival choose to support a local business as well. We just need the weather to be on our side.”

Festival director Harriet Reed-Ryan said: “Our whole aim has always been to draw people into town and the way our programme is there’s spare time in between. The festival is completely central to Henley and people have time to eat and shop.”

She added: “I’m really excited to see Kate Atkinson because she doesn’t do very many, so it’s brilliant to have her — and Michael Rosen for me is huge.”