Novelist will donate £1 to the NSPCC for every copy sold

A HENLEY author has published his latest novel with a pledge to donate £1 to the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) for every copy sold.

From Captivity is a fictional tale about a courageous young boy called John who is cruelly torn from his parents, David and Marie, during the Second World War.

John is forced to live in an oppressive orphanage, while his mother is kept hostage and abused by Spooner, the villain of the story, and his father is framed and sent to prison.

The book’s themes of imprisonment and exploitation, the struggle for liberation, family loyalty, and ultimately the triumph of love over hate make it a gripping read.

The book’s author, Tony Clark, has pledged to donate £1 to the NSPCC for every copy of his book that he sells, to support them in the work that they do to help children and young people facing difficult and frightening situations.

Mr Clark, of Elizabeth Road, was born in Chatham in Kent in 1937, and many of the scenes in the novel are based on the places and people he remembers from his childhood. He said: “I can recall the sights and sounds of Kent where I lived as a boy — my two grandfathers, Thomas and Jack, both worked at Chatham dockyard, as did two of my uncles, Jack and Jerry, and this is where the action in From Captivity begins.

“I clearly remember the house my grandparents lived in when I was a child, daring to tiptoe down into the dark, airless basement.

“There was a steep hill in their back garden and my sister and I used to have fun sliding down it on tin trays — a scene that also gets a mention in my book.

“On Sundays, my mother Dorothy played the organ in the church at Chatham dockyard, and my father Wilfred was in the choir. The Royal Marines Band came in sometimes and played their instruments — this was so exciting to me as a small boy.

“Not long after the war ended, when I was 10 years old, most of my extended family left Chatham to look for work, and my father got a job with an insurance company in Surrey. When I grew up I moved to London and then to Henley with my wife and three children, and we have been living here ever since.”

From Captivity is the fourth novel published by Tony Clark, following his thrillers Thieves’ Gate, Cosimo’s Room and Lethal Touch.

Readers can buy From Captivity as a printed book from Amazon for £7.50 (plus postage), and they will be able to read it online for £3 from early November.

For more information, visit www.rethinkstreet.com