Players are bringing radio play to stage

A DRAMA group that has “risen from the ashes” of the Watlington Players is to stage its first production later this month.

The Watlington Phoenix Players have chosen a stage adaptation of Dylan Thomas’s radio drama Under Milk Wood as their debut production.

The show is playing at Watlington town hall from Thursday, October 17, to Saturday, October 19.

All performances start at 8pm and the venue has a licensed bar.

A spokesman for the group said: “It seems that Watlington has an infectious enthusiasm for drama.

“The much-loved Watlington Players, which entertained us so well with three productions a year has been refashioned by its instigator, Carol Horton, into the Watlington Phoenix Players.

“Under Milk Wood, a play for voices, is a masterpiece written by Dylan Thomas in 1953. A narrator invites the audience to listen to the dreams and innermost thoughts of the inhabitants of the fictional small Welsh fishing village, Llareggub. It is thought Dylan based the village on Laugharne or New Quay, both of which he knew well.

“The play is an affectionate and very humorous portrait of characters who can be found in any small community. Carol says she has wanted to direct this play for many years, ever since she fell in love with its language as a teenager in the Marlow Players.

“The cast she has assembled includes Diana Young, Mike Gardner, Robert Tovey, Peter Luff, Lizzie-Christie-Miller and Tim Horton, who were all in the former Watlington Players.

“They are joined by new actors Alexis Cheeseman, Janice Selkirk, James Fowler and the talented opera singers Daisy and Tess Bevan. John Sennett, formerly of the BBC, is designing the lighting and sound effects.”

Tickets are £10 and can be purchased in advance from Watlington Library, K is for Kitchen, or by calling (01491) 612189.

All profits from the production will be donated to the Friends of Watlington Library.