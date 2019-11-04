Monday, 04 November 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Youth Shakespeare festival’s at theatre

Youth Shakespeare festival’s at theatre

THE world’s largest youth drama festival comes to the Kenton Theatre on Wednesday (November 6) — and it’s all about the Bard.

Starting at 7pm, the New Street venue will welcome four school groups totalling around 100 children who will perform a series of abridged Shakespeare plays for a paying audience.

Across the UK more than 20,000 young people are taking part in the Shakespeare Schools Festival.

A Kenton spokesman said: “See Shakespeare’s timeless stories brought to life like you’ve never experienced before and support young people from your local community as they take to the stage.”

Novelist Philip Pullman, a patron of the festival organisers, the Shakespeare Schools Foundation, added: “Every child in every school ought to have the chance to experience this magical process.”

The evening has a running time of three hours, including a 15-minute interval. For full details and to book, visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk

Former children’s laureate Dame Jacqueline Wilson is another of the festival’s supporters. She said: “I think the Shakespeare Schools Foundation does a marvellous job introducing our greatest playwright’s work to children. If they act in a Shakespeare play they discover the joy and excitement and magic in his stories and find confidence and creativity within themselves. The audience is in for a treat!”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33