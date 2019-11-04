Youth Shakespeare festival’s at theatre

THE world’s largest youth drama festival comes to the Kenton Theatre on Wednesday (November 6) — and it’s all about the Bard.

Starting at 7pm, the New Street venue will welcome four school groups totalling around 100 children who will perform a series of abridged Shakespeare plays for a paying audience.

Across the UK more than 20,000 young people are taking part in the Shakespeare Schools Festival.

A Kenton spokesman said: “See Shakespeare’s timeless stories brought to life like you’ve never experienced before and support young people from your local community as they take to the stage.”

Novelist Philip Pullman, a patron of the festival organisers, the Shakespeare Schools Foundation, added: “Every child in every school ought to have the chance to experience this magical process.”

The evening has a running time of three hours, including a 15-minute interval. For full details and to book, visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk

Former children’s laureate Dame Jacqueline Wilson is another of the festival’s supporters. She said: “I think the Shakespeare Schools Foundation does a marvellous job introducing our greatest playwright’s work to children. If they act in a Shakespeare play they discover the joy and excitement and magic in his stories and find confidence and creativity within themselves. The audience is in for a treat!”