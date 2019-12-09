Monday, 09 December 2019

Winter reads

CHILDREN visiting Wargrave library are being encouraged to take part in a winter reading challenge.

The challenge, devised by the Reading Agency, involves reading and reviewing three books by January 13.

The children are rewarded with prizes. Rating and reviewing the books will unlock virtual badges online and a special certificate to print out.

Participants will also be able to access a range of activities and reading recommendations.

