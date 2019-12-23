Monday, 23 December 2019

Naughty words

AUTHOR Philip Gooden will give a talk at Henley library on January 27 from 6pm.

He wrote Bad Words: And What They Say About Us and will discuss how and why taboo words and contentious expressions, including four-letter ones, were first used in English, and how they have changed over time.

Admission is free but places must be booked by calling 01865 815278.

