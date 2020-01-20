Motoring man has creative drive too

FOR Henley Standard motoring correspondent Nigel Wigmore, life isn’t solely about what happens on four wheels.

Nigel, who grew up in Emmer Green, is the author of four books — and this week achieved recognition in the form of his own Amazon author page.

Two of the titles are thrillers and Nigel has also written and illustrated a children’s book and one for young adults.

Before joining the Henley Standard, Nigel was a features sub-editor on The Guardian for 22 years and for another 11 years on the Evening Standard.

Prior to joining The Guardian at the age of 27, Nigel was a reporter on the Reading Evening Post and deputy chief reporter on the Reading Chronicle.

Until 10 years ago, when he and his wife Ann moved to Cirencester in Gloucestershire, Nigel had lived in Caversham for most of his life.

Together with cars, books and journalism, his other passion in life is swimming.

For more information, visit www.amazon.co.uk and search for “Nigel Wigmore”. Nigel’s personal website can be found at www.browsingimpala.co.uk