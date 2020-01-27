Mum’s the word at literary festival talk

THE author of a bestselling book about motherhood is to give a talk at Henley town hall this spring.

Giovanna Fletcher will be in conversation with Steph Douglas from 8pm on Tuesday, March 17.

The event is the latest in an occasional series of “pop up” talks organised by the Henley Literary Festival.

A spokesman for the festival, which this year runs from September 28 to October 6, said: “Join Giovanna Fletcher, author of the number one bestseller Happy Mum, Happy Baby, as she talks to Steph Douglas ahead of Mother’s Day about her latest book, Letters on Motherhood.

“Letters on Motherhood is a collection of beautiful and deeply personal letters written by Giovanna to her three sons, her husband, McFly’s Tom Fletcher, as well as the family and friends who have inspired and supported her to become the mother she is today.

“Giovanna shares the funny and moving personal tales of her own family life while also talking about the deeper universal truths of parenting, from coping with mum guilt, finding a work/family life balance, positive body image, rediscovering a sense of identity and a parent’s hopes, fears and expectations for their child’s future.

“With Henley Literary Festival regular Steph Douglas of gifting service Don’t Buy Her Flowers on interviewer duties, this promises to be a warm, funny and heartfelt discussion about motherhood and the lessons Giovanna has learned along the way.”

Tickets are £12. To book, call (01491) 575948 or visit the festival online at www.

henleyliteraryfestival.co.uk

Books will be available to purchase on the night.

n “BAD Words And What They Say About Us” is the subject of a free author talk at Henley Library on Monday (January 27). Philip Gooden, a novelist whose previous books on language include Who’s Whose?, Faux Pas? and The Story of English will be speaking at the Ravenscroft Road venue from 6pm. A spokesman for Robinson, the publisher of Bad Words, said: “Philip Gooden shows how and why taboo words and contentious expressions were first used in English. He discusses the ways such words have changed over the years and explores how a single syllable or two may possess an almost magical power to offend, distress or infuriate.” The talk starts at 6pm and will be followed by an audience Q&A. Entry is free but attendees are asked to book their place by calling 01865 815278 or speaking to a member of the library staff.