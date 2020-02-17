Good books

REFURBISHMENT of Goring village hall has been ... [more]
CHILDREN who visit Wargrave library can access a series of books on mental health and wellbeing.
The Read Well for Children initiative was organised to coincide with Children’s Mental Health Week last week.
Wokingham Borough Council is working with the Reading Agency, a charity, to offer advice on how to cope with grief, anxiety, bullying and staying safe online.
Libraries will be providing 33 books recommended for children aged seven to 11.
