Cookbook author’s making a meal of tavern talk

BESTSELLING author and nutritional therapist Amelia Freer is to host a literary brunch at the Hart Street Tavern next month. The event, on Tuesday, March 10, is the latest in a series of “pop up” talks organised by the Henley Literary Festival. A festival spokesman said: “Join Amelia as she discusses her latest cookbook, Simply Good for You, with journalist and presenter Louise Roe.

“After the talk, guests will be treated to a nutritious and delicious brunch of Butternut Baked Beans with Toasted Wholemeal and a Green Smoothie, taken straight from Amelia’s new book and cooked by the team at Hart Street Tavern. Teas and coffees will also be available to buy.

“Amelia has worked with a whole host of A-List clients, including Victoria Beckham, Sam Smith, James Corden and Boy George, so this is a brilliant opportunity to find out more about cooking fast, easy and delicious healthy food, from the bestselling author of Nourish & Glow and Eat. Nourish. Glow.

“The talk will take place from 9.30am to 10.30am, and brunch will be served after. If guests are coming as a group and would like to sit together, then please let us know no later than one week before the event and we’ll try and accommodate you. If you have any dietary requirements please contact the Hart Street Tavern directly.

“Tickets are £35 and include a copy of Simply Good for You — RRP £22 — and the brunch.”

For more information and to book, call the box office on (01491) 575948 between 10am and 4pm, Monday to Friday, or visit the festival online at

henleyliteraryfestival.co.uk

The following Tuesday (March 17) will see the author of a bestselling book about motherhood give a talk at Henley town hall.

Giovanna Fletcher will be in conversation with Steph Douglas from 8pm.

A spokesman for the literary festival, which this year runs from September 28 to October 6, said: “Join Giovanna Fletcher, author of the number one bestseller Happy Mum, Happy Baby, as she talks to Steph Douglas ahead of Mother’s Day about her latest book, Letters on Motherhood.

“Letters on Motherhood is a collection of beautiful and deeply personal letters written by Giovanna to her three sons, her husband, McFly’s Tom Fletcher, as well as the family and friends who have inspired and supported her to become the mother she is today.

“Giovanna shares the funny and moving personal tales of her own family life while also talking about the deeper universal truths of parenting, from coping with mum guilt, finding a work/family life balance, positive body image, rediscovering a sense of identity and a parent’s hopes, fears and expectations for their child’s future.

“With Henley Literary Festival regular Steph Douglas of gifting service Don’t Buy Her Flowers on interviewer duties, this promises to be a warm, funny and heartfelt discussion about motherhood and the lessons Giovanna has learned along the way.”

Tickets are £12. To book, call (01491) 575948 or visit the festival online at

henleyliteraryfestival.co.uk

Books will be available to purchase on the night.