Advice for universities

AN author from Kidmore End has updated his book about the future of universities to take in the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

Professor Dan Remenyi’s book, Responding to Covid-19: The University of the Future, addresses many of the issues which universities need to consider as they cope with the challenges ahead of them.

He said: “Universities have been subject to a lot of criticism recently and there is little doubt that there was some need for reform.

“It could be that the covid-19 crisis will trigger these reforms. Certainly this crisis has forced the universities to think more carefully about a number of aspects of their operation.

“Universities are very complex institutions which have become extremely important players in the economy, so it is important that we are all concerned about how they will cope with the current crisis and develop effectively in the future.”

The book is published by ACIL (UK) and edited by Mr Remenyi, Ken Grant and Shawren Singh,

It is available from

www.academic-bookshop.com and will soon be on Amazon.

For more information, email dan.remenyi@

academic-publishing.org