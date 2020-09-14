Monday, 14 September 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Advice for universities

AN author from Kidmore End has updated his book about the future of universities to take in the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

Professor Dan Remenyi’s book, Responding to Covid-19: The University of the Future, addresses many of the issues which universities need to consider as they cope with the challenges ahead of them.

He said: “Universities have been subject to a lot of criticism recently and there is little doubt that there was some need for reform.

“It could be that the covid-19 crisis will trigger these reforms. Certainly this crisis has forced the universities to think more carefully about a number of aspects of their operation.

“Universities are very complex institutions which have become extremely important players in the economy, so it is important that we are all concerned about how they will cope with the current crisis and develop effectively in the future.”

The book is published by ACIL (UK) and edited by Mr Remenyi, Ken Grant and Shawren Singh,

It is available from
www.academic-bookshop.com and will soon be on Amazon.

For more information, email dan.remenyi@
academic-publishing.org

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33