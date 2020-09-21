Delivery plea

Villagers back £60,000 road safety measures
MORE than half of Goring residents support ... [more]
Monday, 21 September 2020
SONNING Common’s village magazine is looking for someone to deliver it.
The job involves dropping off about 10 bundles of Sonning Common every two months, plus a few individual copies to houses.
It is a non-profit magazine that is published bi-monthly by volunteers and distributed free of charge to more than 2,000 households.
For more information, email
editor@sonningcommon
magazine.org
21 September 2020
More News:
Pub chef cooked for the Queen... sort of
THE new chef at the John Barleycorn pub in Goring ... [more]
POLL: Have your say