WE have all enjoyed a book club, especially being introduced to a book we wouldn’t have chosen ourselves, or one that results in a particularly lively discussion.

During this time of reduced social activities, being part of a literary group can be the stimulation and motivation we all need.

And while we all love a good read, we thought it might be fun to try a slight variation on the concept.

Instead of discussing a novel we’ve read before the meeting, the concept of the Wargrave Play Reading Club is to get together and read segments of our favourite plays.

Some will be very well known, while others will be brand new. They will include a range of comedy and drama as well as radio and pub-style short plays.

The main objective of the group is to bring these plays to life, if only for a couple of hours.

There are sure to be many laughs, and perhaps a few tears but, more importantly, it’s a moment of escape.

No experience is required and everyone is welcome, either to read or just listen.

The monthly readings will be held in the Green Room of the Woodclyffe Hostel, Church Street, Wargrave, starting at 7.30pm. The room is located on the top floor of the building, accessible via the stairs.

There is street parking available as well as in the village car park in School Lane.

Future meeting dates are as follows: Monday, November 23 — Alan Ayckbourn (Season’s Greetings); Monday, December 14 — Harold Pinter; Monday, January 18 — Tennessee Williams.

The Green Room has been re-organised to be covid compliant. Everyone will be socially distanced (unless you advise you are part of a family unit or bubble, when you can sit together) and face masks must be worn, except when you are seated.

Ample sanitiser and disinfectent wipes are available. For test and trace purposes it is essential you pre-book your attendance.

To pre-book, please email Jill Sikkens at jvrobinson1@

yahoo.com and copy in Joy Haynes at mjoypep43@

gmail.com by the Thursday prior to the reading.

Please specify your availability and preferred date in your response.

We look forward to some fantastic evenings.

Jill Sikkens